Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 18:41 Hits: 16

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said he is planning to donate plasma after recently testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.The Kentucky Republican, speaking late last week on Glenn Beck's radio show, said he was tested for both the coronavirus and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511528-massie-plans-to-donate-plasma-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-antibodies