Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:54 Hits: 13

President Trump said during a radio interview Tuesday that "George Washington would have had a hard time beating" him in a presidential match-up pre-pandemic."I don't know if you've seen, the polls have been going...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511481-trump-tells-hugh-hewitt-george-washington-would-have-had-a-hard-time-beating