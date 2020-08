Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:24 Hits: 6

A former NFL wide receiver now serving in Congress said Tuesday that it would be an "enormous mistake" for the Big Ten Conference to skip college football games this fall due to coronavirus concerns.In an interview with USA Today, Rep. Anthony...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511464-ex-nfl-receiver-rep-anthony-gonzalez-big-ten-shutting-down-football-could-be