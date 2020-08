Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 9

President Trump and Democratic leaders both predict there will be lawsuits over this weekend's executive orders sidestepping Congress on issues like payroll taxes and unemployment benefits, but congressional Democra...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/511417-democrats-shy-from-leading-court-fight-over-trump-orders