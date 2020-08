Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 20:49 Hits: 4

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Monday defended his opposition to President Trump's use of executive orders to address the coronavirus pandemic, hours after the president publicly called the GOP senator out over his criticism....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511378-sasse-responds-to-trump-america-doesnt-have-kings