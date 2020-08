Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 23:03 Hits: 16

Governors and state officials aired their frustrations on Monday with a memo from President Trump that would require states to cover a portion of enhanced unemployment benefits for their residents.Trump's order wou...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/511407-governors-air-frustrations-with-trump-on-unemployment-plans