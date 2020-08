Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 14:16 Hits: 14

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday denied that top Democrats had reached out to the White House to restart negotiations on coronavirus aid despite claims from President Trump that they had."F...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511297-democrats-deny-outreach-to-trump-since-talks-collapsed