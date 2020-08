Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 14:26 Hits: 14

Actress Alyssa Milano said Saturday that she was hospitalized for complications due to  COVID-19 in April and that she still had symptoms of the disease months later."I was acutely sick with Covid-19 in April. I st...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511300-alyssa-milano-hospitalized-due-to-long-hauler-symptoms-of-covid-19