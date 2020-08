Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 22:50 Hits: 11

The Trump administration's Iran strategy will face a key test this week as the United States calls for a vote at the United Nations on its resolution to extend an arms embargo against the Islamic Republic.If the re...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/511116-trump-us-face-pivotal-un-vote-on-iran