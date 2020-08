Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 01:29 Hits: 12

President Trump on Sunday night denied reports the White House had reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) about adding his face to Mount Rushmore.The New York Times reported earlier Sunday that a White Ho...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511238-trump-denies-report-white-house-asked-about-adding-him-to-mount-rushmore-report