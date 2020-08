Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 19:29 Hits: 11

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Sunday lamented the U.S.' coronavirus "testing insanity," which he said had caused the country to fall behind the rest of the world, much of which has begun reopening after flattening infec...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/511243-bill-gates-us-only-country-to-have-coronavirus-testing-insanity