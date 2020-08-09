Schumer slams Republicans, Trump for handling of Russian election threats

Articles

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went on the offensive Sunday when asked about efforts to counter Russian election interference, slamming Republicans and President Donald Trump for mishandling the news.

The New York Democrat confirmed the reports of Russian election interference attempts, and called the president’s response into question. An intelligence report issued last week said Russia, China and Iran were seen as threats to the 2020 elections, with Russia, in particular, actively working to undermine presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Trump is resisting,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos. “Why does Donald Trump not want to stop Russia from interfering in this election? You have to ask that question. It’s the wellspring of our democracy.”

Schumer cited Democratic efforts to combat election interference, mentioning a bill from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland that would establish certain protections ahead of the 2020 election.

Schumer also slammed Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for spearheading investigations into Biden’s alleged ties to Russia.

“These hearings that Johnson and Graham are doing are … based on false Russian intelligence about Joe Biden. In other words, false Russian reports about Joe Biden,” Schumer said. “They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’re doing, letting the Russians manipulate them and us, the American people, or trying to manipulate us.”

