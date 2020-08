Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 08 August 2020 18:55 Hits: 17

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on his show Friday evening delivered a mock eulogy for President Trump.Maher mentioned how Trump did not attend the funerals of important figures i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511179-bill-maher-delivers-mock-eulogy-for-trump