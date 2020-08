Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 18:45 Hits: 5

President Trump on Thursday claimed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic, is "against God" as he levied a stream of attacks on his likely opponent in the November electio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510900-trump-claims-biden-is-against-god