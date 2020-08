Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:38 Hits: 8

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday ahead of President Trump's visit to the state.DeWine was tested as part of the required protocol before meeting Trump at the airport in Clev...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/510875-ohio-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19