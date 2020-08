Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 12:04 Hits: 3

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx is warning of an uptick in coronavirus cases in nine U.S. cities."Many of the Sun Belt states have made substantial progress with their mitigation e...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/510817-birx-warns-of-uptick-in-coronavirus-cases-in-9-cities