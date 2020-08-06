Rep. Rodney Davis diagnosed with Covid days after warning lawmakers about safety

Articles

Days after delivering a presentation on office safety in dealing with Covid-19, Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, announced he has tested positive for the virus.

In a letter posted on his website, Davis said he tested positive Wednesday morning. He submitted to the test after one of his twice-daily temperature checks “clocked in at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than normal for me,” he wrote.

“Because of the high temperature, my wife and I received a test this morning. While my test came back positive, my wife’s test came back negative. My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well. Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.”

Davis has taken greater care than many of his Republican counterparts to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules. That, he said in a statement, is because his wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, “which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans.”

Davis said his office has “always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Davis is postponing public events that were planned for the coming days until he receives a negative test.

Last week, Davis spoke to Republicans about staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic after Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, known for walking the halls of Congress without a mask, tested positive for Covid-19.

Urging his colleagues to follow recommendations for staying safe, Davis told his fellow Republicans: "Don’t be stupid and become the news story of the day."

