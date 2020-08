Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 14:04 Hits: 3

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) successfully defended her seat in Michigan’s 13th District on Tuesday, fending off a primary challenge from former Rep. Brenda Jones (D-Mich.). The Associated Press called the race for the incumbent on Wednesday...

