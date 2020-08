Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 23:02 Hits: 9

President Trump on Wednesday dismissed legal questions surrounding potential plans to deliver his GOP nomination acceptance speech from the White House, emphasizing that the federal Hatch Act does not apply to the preside...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510785-trump-dismisses-legal-questions-on-gop-nomination-speech-at-white