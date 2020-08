Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 15:55 Hits: 6

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) on Wednesday raised possible legal concerns when asked about President Trump potentially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510671-gop-senator-on-trump-accepting-nomination-at-white-house-is-that-even-legal