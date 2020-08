Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 18:10 Hits: 6

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he and his family are getting death threats because people don't like what he says about COVID-19."Getting death threats for me, and my family, an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/510709-fauci-says-family-has-faced-threats-harassment-amid-pandemic