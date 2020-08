Articles

The Interior Department took a shot at the Democratic chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee in a statement wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.“We wish Chairman [Raúl] Grijalva a speedy recovery. He’s paid a lot of money by the...

