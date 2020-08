Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

President Trump on Wednesday criticized former President Barack Obama's eulogy of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), calling it a "terrible" and "angry" speech after his predecessor made a plea for lawmakers to strengthen...

