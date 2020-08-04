The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: NIH reveals new antibody drug trial to combat COVID-19

In tonight’s episode, we delve into promising news on a drug trial from the National Institutes of Health, the power of unions, and a conversation with CQ Roll Call’s Caroline Brehman about what it was like to photograph plebes at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: NIH reveals new antibody drug trial to combat COVID-19 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-nih-reveals-new-antibody-drug-trial-to-combat-covid-19/

