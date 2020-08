Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 23:02 Hits: 2

California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna on Tuesday urged congressional leaders to provide for distributing free masks to all Americans as part of the coronavirus aid package that's currently being negotiated.In a letter to the leaders...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/510577-schiff-khanna-call-for-free-masks-for-all-americans-in-coronavirus-aid-package