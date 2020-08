Articles

Rep. Karen Bass (D) inserted remarks into the congressional record in 2017 honoring a member of the Communist Party USA, the latest revelation surrounding the California lawmaker as she emerges as a top contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/510576-bass-honored-us-communist-party-leader-in-unsurfaced-congressional-remarks