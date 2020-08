Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 04:22 Hits: 10

Progressive Cori Bush scored a stunning upset victory over longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in the Democratic House primary in Missouri's 1st District on Tuesday.Bush defeated Clay, who has held the seat for nearly...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/510607-longtime-rep-lacy-clay-defeated-in-missouri-democratic-primary