COVID-19 relief talks progress slowly

Tuesday, 04 August 2020

Trump administration officials and congressional leaders seem to be making some progress on the next COVID-19 relief bill after more than a week of talks. But key issues remain, including unemployment insurance, schools reopening, and state and local aid. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt break down the recent negotiations, discuss the sticking points and look at where negotiations go from here.

