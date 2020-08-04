The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COVID-19 relief talks progress slowly

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Trump administration officials and congressional leaders seem to be making some progress on the next COVID-19 relief bill after more than a week of talks. But key issues remain, including unemployment insurance, schools reopening, and state and local aid. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt break down the recent negotiations, discuss the sticking points and look at where negotiations go from here.

Show Notes:

The post COVID-19 relief talks progress slowly appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/covid-19-relief-talks-progress-slowly/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version