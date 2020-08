Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 18:41 Hits: 8

President Trump went viral for the wrong reasons on Tuesday when he mispronounced the name of one of America's most famous national parks at a ceremony touting his signature on a major piece of conservation legislation....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510501-trump-struggles-with-pronouncing-yosemites-at-bill-signing