Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 12:26 Hits: 2

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), a contender to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, denied being a “communist” or a “socialist” during an interview on Monday.“I’m not a socialist. I’m not a communist. I’ve...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/510399-karen-bass-im-not-a-socialist-im-not-a-communist