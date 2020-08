Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020

Suraj Patel, a primary challenger to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), on Tuesday blasted Maloney for comparing his position on voting by mail to President Trump’s on Tuesday.Maloney, declaring victory on...

