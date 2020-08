Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 22:58 Hits: 12

President Trump on Monday suggested there should be a revote in a New York Democratic congressional primary that remains undecided roughly six weeks after ballots were first cast.The remarks w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510356-trump-suggests-revote-maloneys-ny-primary-amid-slow-ballot-count