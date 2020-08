Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 01:02 Hits: 10

Nevada's governor signed a bill ensuring that every registered voter in the state would receive a mail-in ballot ahead of November's election despite threats of legal action from President Trump.Gov. Steve Sisolak...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/510379-nevada-governor-signs-bill-to-allow-mail-in-voting-after-trump-promises