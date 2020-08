Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:27 Hits: 8

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday doubled down on questioning the credibility of Deborah Birx, the physician coordinating the White House's coronavirus task force, arguing that she has been "enabling" President Trump to spread disinformation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/510271-pelosi-birx-enabling-coronavirus-disinformation-from-trump