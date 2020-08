Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 14:12 Hits: 7

President Trump on Monday publicly criticized Deborah Birx, the doctor who is coordinating the White House's coronavirus response, suggesting she was hurting him after she bluntly acknowledged that the pandemic is widespr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510246-trump-criticizes-birx-over-pelosi-covid-19-remarks-pathetic