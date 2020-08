Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 18:56 Hits: 7

President Trump and University of California, Berkeley law professor John Yoo met face-to-face at the White House for the first time on Thursday, the lawyer confirmed to The Hill.Yoo, one...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510202-trump-new-legal-guru-meet-at-white-house-report