Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 21:58 Hits: 5

Deutsche Bank launched an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker for President Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a bank spokesman confirmed to The Hill on Sunday....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510209-deutsche-bank-launches-investigation-into-longtime-banker-of-trump