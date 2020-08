Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 22:05 Hits: 9

Republicans are scrambling to head off potential political trouble in Kansas, fearing what happens if Kris Kobach emerges victorious in the GOP Senate primary.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/510033-gop-scrambles-to-fend-off-kobach-in-kansas-primary