Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 16:45 Hits: 8

Germany’s defense minister on Friday described the planned withdrawal of some 12,000 U.S. troops from her country as “regrettable,” while suggesting it underlines the need for Europe to do more for...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/m7pqFe60yZg/