Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 15:28 Hits: 1

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) responded Sunday to a tweet by President Trump attacking him and defending the federal response to the coronavirus, saying the president "has his opinions.""I simply laid...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/510186-clyburn-response-to-trump-tweet-on-testing-im-simply-laying-out