Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

For four years, President Trump has held an iron grip over the Republican Party, basking in the warm glow of adulation from a base that follows his direction to punish critics and reward allies.B...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/510088-on-the-trail-the-first-signs-of-a-post-trump-gop