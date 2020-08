Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 00:59 Hits: 9

California recorded 219 deaths on Friday - a record, marking the fifth time the state broke its one-day death count high in July.The previous record of 176 deaths was set on Wednesday, according to data from ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/510152-california-records-219-deaths-in-one-day-smashing-previous-record