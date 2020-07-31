CQ Future: Restaurants

Articles

Few industries have been hit harder by the pandemic than restaurants. In this episode, we turn to Andy Shallal, who was appointed by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to sit on a task force that looks at what the city needs to do during and after the pandemic to reopen. Shallal owns one of the city’s most beloved restaurant chains, Busboys and Poets, and has distinct thoughts about what the future holds for independent eateries and what it will take for this industry to get off life support.

