Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:03 Hits: 2

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) issued a subpoena Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanding tens of thousands of documents that the State Department provided to Senate Republicans as part of their...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/509980-democratic-chairman-subpoenas-pompeo-for-records-related-to-biden