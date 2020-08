Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 15:15 Hits: 1

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pressed Anthony Fauci with a series of combative questions on Friday, asking him whether the government should limit protests to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.Jordan, a close ally...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/509961-jim-jordan-presses-fauci-on-protests-covid-19