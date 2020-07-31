The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020

Georgia Rep. John Lewis made one last visit to the Capitol and negotiations on the latest coronavirus aid package continued in the Senate as both chambers attempt to wrap up business before the start of the summer recess.

Here’s a look at the week ending July 31 on Capitol Hill as seen through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020The hearse carrying Lewis’ casket moves up Independence Avenue on Monday as it makes its way to the East Front Plaza of the Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Reta Cosby of Upper Marlboro, Md., holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Capitol on Monday as Lewis’ casket arrives. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Visitors pause to pay their respects to Lewis on Tuesday as he lies in state on the Capitol steps. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Gregory T. Monahan, the acting chief of the U.S. Park Police, testifies Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee on the June 1 confrontation between officers and protesters at Lafayette Square near the White House. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes his way to a news conference Tuesday after the Senate Republicans’ lunch. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Florida Rep. Ted Yoho participates in a House Foreign Affairs markup hearing Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee listens Wednesday during a House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on sexual harassment in the military. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and Alabama Sen. Doug Jones take an elevator up to the Senate floor for a vote Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, center, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, leave a meeting Wednesday with Senate GOP leadership over the next coronavirus aid package. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Rep. Nita M. Lowey talk Wednesday in the Capitol Visitor Center after a news conference on child care relief. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending July 31, 2020McConnell returns to his office Thursday after a floor vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

