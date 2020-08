Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 20:15 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that President Trump's attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic and his suggestion to postpone the November election are part of an effort to sow confusion and suppress voter turnout."The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/510041-pelosi-trump-trying-to-suppress-the-vote-with-attacks-on-mail-in-ballots