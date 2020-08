Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 02:24 Hits: 5

President Trump on Friday said he plans to ban the social media platform TikTok from operating in the United States."As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States," Trump told reporters a...

