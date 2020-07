Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 13:24 Hits: 9

Tucker Carlson described former President Obama as "one of the sleaziest and most dishonest figures in the history of American politics" after his eulogy at the funeral of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Thur...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/509935-tucker-carlson-calls-obama-one-of-the-sleaziest-and-most-dishonest-figures-in