Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 02:49 Hits: 10

A GOP lawmaker is calling for the campaign staffer responsible for an ad featuring Sen. David Perdue's (R-Ga.) Democratic opponent with an enlarged nose to be fired. The now-deleted ad showed Perdue's Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509915-gop-congressman-says-person-responsible-for-deleted-perdue-campaign-ad-should-be